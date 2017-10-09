Paula Alsept has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Paula Alsept, NP
Overview of Paula Alsept, NP
Paula Alsept, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paula Alsept's Office Locations
- 1 3436 Ne 45th St, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 240-5584
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paula Alsept?
Paula is conscientious & very dependable & has been treating me for nearly 5 years.Her willingness to answer my messages & return calls when urgent issues arise has made my experiencewith her one of the best I've had so far in my search for a consistent sense of wellbeing.She provides indepth medical info re: my condition w/humor & w/out judgement &is why I continue working w/her.she is also highly educated w/var degrees & prof certifications.Her office is not a trad space but very comfortable.
About Paula Alsept, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043207061
Frequently Asked Questions
Paula Alsept accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paula Alsept has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Paula Alsept. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Alsept.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paula Alsept, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paula Alsept appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.