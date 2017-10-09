See All Nurse Practitioners in Seattle, WA
Paula Alsept, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Paula Alsept, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.7 (18)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Paula Alsept, NP

Paula Alsept, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Elizabeth Karkoski-Gardner, DNP
Dr. Elizabeth Karkoski-Gardner, DNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Astrid Sidler-Dever
Astrid Sidler-Dever
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Monica Knapp, ARNP
Monica Knapp, ARNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Paula Alsept's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3436 Ne 45th St, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 240-5584

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Depression
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Depression Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Paula Alsept?

    Oct 09, 2017
    Paula is conscientious & very dependable & has been treating me for nearly 5 years.Her willingness to answer my messages & return calls when urgent issues arise has made my experiencewith her one of the best I've had so far in my search for a consistent sense of wellbeing.She provides indepth medical info re: my condition w/humor & w/out judgement &is why I continue working w/her.she is also highly educated w/var degrees & prof certifications.Her office is not a trad space but very comfortable.
    Redmond, WA — Oct 09, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Paula Alsept, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Paula Alsept, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Paula Alsept to family and friends

    Paula Alsept's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Paula Alsept

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Paula Alsept, NP.

    About Paula Alsept, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043207061
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paula Alsept has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Paula Alsept has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Paula Alsept. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Alsept.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paula Alsept, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paula Alsept appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Paula Alsept, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.