Paula Dearholt-Winckler, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paula Dearholt-Winckler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Paula Dearholt-Winckler, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Paula Dearholt-Winckler, APRN is a Midwife in Grand Rapids, MN.
Paula Dearholt-Winckler works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paula Dearholt-Winckler?
She was knowledgeable and pleasant - but best of all she listened to me. The first medical professional to connect the dots to a life-long affliction I thought I would always have to live with. Very grateful for her!
About Paula Dearholt-Winckler, APRN
- Midwifery
- English
- 1194895888
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Paula Dearholt-Winckler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Paula Dearholt-Winckler accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Paula Dearholt-Winckler using Healthline FindCare.
Paula Dearholt-Winckler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paula Dearholt-Winckler works at
2 patients have reviewed Paula Dearholt-Winckler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Dearholt-Winckler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paula Dearholt-Winckler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paula Dearholt-Winckler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.