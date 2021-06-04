See All Nurse Practitioners in Huntington Beach, CA
Paula Di Thomas, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Paula Di Thomas, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Paula Di Thomas, FNP-C

Paula Di Thomas, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington Beach, CA. 

Paula Di Thomas works at City Of Hope in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Paula Di Thomas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Accetta Institute of Womens Health Inc.
    19671 Beach Blvd Ste 315, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 252-9415
  2. 2
    Huntington Beach
    19582 Beach Blvd Ste 212, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 252-9415
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Paula Di Thomas?

Jun 04, 2021
Paula was my “angel” yesterday. She sat down, looked me in the eye, and listened to my concerns. She actually listened. She gave me feed back that enabled me to have complete perspective as to my next steps in my health care.
Vicki — Jun 04, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Paula Di Thomas, FNP-C
How would you rate your experience with Paula Di Thomas, FNP-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Paula Di Thomas to family and friends

Paula Di Thomas' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Paula Di Thomas

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Paula Di Thomas, FNP-C.

About Paula Di Thomas, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1740623453
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Paula Di Thomas, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paula Di Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Paula Di Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Paula Di Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Paula Di Thomas works at City Of Hope in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Paula Di Thomas’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Paula Di Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Di Thomas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paula Di Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paula Di Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Paula Di Thomas, FNP-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.