Paula Evans, MFT
Overview
Paula Evans, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stockton, CA.
Locations
- 1 2155 W March Ln Ste 2B, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 473-4211
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I totally disagree with the last reviewer..."she gives off an arrogant vibe." I have gone to Paula for many years off and on. I have referred friends, family and children. All had wonderful, insightful and helpful responses to treatment with her. She helped me through a divorce, chronic illness, job difficulties and adjusting to retirement. I always felt she gave off a "nurturing and caring vibe." Always felt welcomed, acknowledged and validated. She worked wonders with the kiddos I referred throughout my career. Can't say enough and I will feel eternally grateful to her. She calls me back within 2 days. I get an appointment within a week. Glad she is still in practice just in case.
About Paula Evans, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1346463163
Frequently Asked Questions
