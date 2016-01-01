Paula Gray-Mitchell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paula Gray-Mitchell, CH
Paula Gray-Mitchell, CH is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Vallejo, CA.
Paula Gray-Mitchell works at
Mitchell, Paula Dc - Vallejo Chiropractic2250 TENNESSEE ST, Vallejo, CA 94591 Directions (707) 553-1127
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Paula Gray-Mitchell, CH
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1740352848
