Paula Hanson-Kahn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans.
Paula Hanson-Kahn, MACP
Overview
Paula Hanson-Kahn, MACP is a Counselor in Norcross, GA.
Paula Hanson-Kahn works at
Locations
Wranglehurst P.c.3850 Holcomb Bridge Rd Ste 230, Norcross, GA 30092 Directions (404) 846-7603
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Paula is great with kids, teens, and adults. She works with her clients to manage their symptoms and stressors of everyday life. I highly recommend her.
About Paula Hanson-Kahn, MACP
- Counseling
- English
- 1376678839
Paula Hanson-Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Paula Hanson-Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Hanson-Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paula Hanson-Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paula Hanson-Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.