See All Nurse Practitioners in Colorado Springs, CO
Paula Hardy, ANP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Paula Hardy, ANP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Paula Hardy, ANP

Paula Hardy, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Paula Hardy works at Age Well Medical Associates in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Paula Hardy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Agewell Sub Acute Services PC
    2350 International Cir, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 475-5065
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Paula Hardy?

    Mar 29, 2019
    Paula has been our primary care physician for the past 6 months. She has provided the most professional, thorough and compassionate care we have received from any other primary care physician the the prior 12 years. We highly recommend Paula to become your new physician.
    — Mar 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Paula Hardy, ANP
    How would you rate your experience with Paula Hardy, ANP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Paula Hardy to family and friends

    Paula Hardy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Paula Hardy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Paula Hardy, ANP.

    About Paula Hardy, ANP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609979855
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paula Hardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paula Hardy works at Age Well Medical Associates in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Paula Hardy’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Paula Hardy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Hardy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paula Hardy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paula Hardy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Paula Hardy, ANP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.