Dr. Paula Janicki, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Janicki, PHD
Overview
Dr. Paula Janicki, PHD is a Psychologist in Williamsville, NY.
Dr. Janicki works at
Locations
-
1
Watson Psychological Services Pllc5500 Main St Ste 308, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-1184
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Janicki?
Dr Janicki is the best therapist ever. She is kind, she knows just how to handle what is at hand!
About Dr. Paula Janicki, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1477562429
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janicki accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janicki works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Janicki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janicki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.