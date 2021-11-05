See All Chiropractors in Ellicott City, MD
Paula Lawrence, CH

Chiropractic
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Paula Lawrence, CH is a Chiropractor in Ellicott City, MD. 

Paula Lawrence works at National Chiropractic Health & Sports Rehabilitation Inc. in Ellicott City, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    National Chiropractic Health & Sports Rehabilitation Inc.
    9501 Old Annapolis Rd Ste 301, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 531-8000
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 05, 2021
    Paula has been amazing in helping me address a number of issues I have and helping me learn to live my life with less pain. I highly recommend her!
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Paula Lawrence, CH
    About Paula Lawrence, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851487144
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paula Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paula Lawrence works at National Chiropractic Health & Sports Rehabilitation Inc. in Ellicott City, MD. View the full address on Paula Lawrence’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Paula Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Lawrence.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paula Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paula Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

