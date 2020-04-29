See All Counselors in Knoxville, TN
Paula Macmorran, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Paula Macmorran, APRN

Counseling
3.2 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Paula Macmorran, APRN is a Counselor in Knoxville, TN. 

Paula Macmorran works at Knoxville Psychiatric Group in Knoxville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joann Powell, PHD
Dr. Joann Powell, PHD
3.0 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Knoxville Psychiatric Group
    201 N Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 584-8501
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Paula Macmorran?

    Apr 29, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr Macmorran for over 2 years now and will highly recommend!
    Kelsea — Apr 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Paula Macmorran, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Paula Macmorran, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Paula Macmorran to family and friends

    Paula Macmorran's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Paula Macmorran

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Paula Macmorran, APRN.

    About Paula Macmorran, APRN

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710989215
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paula Macmorran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paula Macmorran works at Knoxville Psychiatric Group in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Paula Macmorran’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Paula Macmorran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Macmorran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paula Macmorran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paula Macmorran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Paula Macmorran, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.