Paula Marcolin, MA

Counseling
4.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Paula Marcolin, MA is a Counselor in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Counseling, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University.

Paula Marcolin works at Integrative Holistic Therapy in Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paula L Marcolin, MS, LPC
    7 Loudoun St SW Ste 7-210, Leesburg, VA 20175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 479-0439

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 18, 2022
    Paula has been such a blessing in my life. I reached out to her in one of the lowest points in my life and she was an integral part of getting me to a better place. She helped direct me into a positive direction with each session and helped me become spiritually strong again. She continues to be a dependable therapist, who truly cares and remembers all the details from past sessions. I truly appreciate her expertise and her caring nature.
    Becca — Jul 18, 2022
    About Paula Marcolin, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023272093
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nw Csb-Fairfax County
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paula Marcolin, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paula Marcolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paula Marcolin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Paula Marcolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paula Marcolin works at Integrative Holistic Therapy in Leesburg, VA. View the full address on Paula Marcolin’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Paula Marcolin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Marcolin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paula Marcolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paula Marcolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

