Paula Neuman, HSPP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Paula Neuman, HSPP is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Paula Neuman works at
Locations
1
NE Psychological, LLC6343 Constitution Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 704-5305
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Downtown Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a former Registered Nurse specializing in psychiatric/mental health Area, I can not praise Dr Paula enough. She is attentive, very insightful and accommodates schedules easily.
About Paula Neuman, HSPP
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144555855
