Paula Paszke, LPC
Overview
Paula Paszke, LPC is a Counselor in Marquette, MI.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
220 W Washington St Ste 405, Marquette, MI 49855
Directions
(906) 362-9355
Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Paula is a practiced and caring professional. I grew up in a very blue collar area, where mental health was not addressed; I did not have the tools to seek help. When I finally reached out, I was at a crisis point in my life. My family doctor, who I love and trust immensely, recommended me to Paula. Choosing to seek help and be recommended to Paula has been one of the best decisions in my life. She has never pushed me in a direction I am uncomfortable with, and she has helped me grow and seek my own health. I have been seeing Paula for five years. I recommend her to anyone, especially women, who feel underwater, overwhelmed, and need help. You deserve to take care of you. Thank you, to Paula, for helping me learn, and implement, these practices and lessons in my life.
About Paula Paszke, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1265589733
