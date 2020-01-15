Paula Pelland accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paula Pelland, PSY
Overview
Paula Pelland, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Terre Haute, IN.
Paula Pelland works at
Locations
Pelland Psychological Services LLC1400 E Pugh Dr Ste 14, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 235-2600
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to several therapists before finding Dr. Pelland. After I met her, I finally received the type of therapy that I needed. I was dealing with PTSD from a lifetime of abuse. She helped me move past it and now I'm doing much better. It took a while, but for the first time in my life, I am no longer dealing with severe depression. I have been able to move on with my life. Thank you Dr. Pelland
About Paula Pelland, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1477620854
Frequently Asked Questions
Paula Pelland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Paula Pelland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Pelland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paula Pelland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paula Pelland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.