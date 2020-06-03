Paula Proch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Paula Proch, PA
Paula Proch, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brandon, FL.
Apollo Beach Family Practice, Inc.500 Vonderburg Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 654-2445
- Aetna
My son and I saw Paula for many years before we moved from the area. My son is alive today because of her recommendations. He was a perfectly healthy High School athlete and she did his annual sports physical. She said all looked good but felt he should have some additional tests just to be sure because something seemed off. We were told 1 week later he needed surgery to repair a fatal heart condition he had had since birth. 9 years later and he is healthy and fully recovered. No other doctor in 16 years had noticed anything wrong with him, and she is a PA. She listens, is kind and has great instincts. Even small concerns, she takes seriously.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1710057484
