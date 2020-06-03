See All Physicians Assistants in Brandon, FL
Paula Proch, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Paula Proch, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.1 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Paula Proch, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brandon, FL. 

Paula Proch works at Brandon Area Primary Care in Brandon, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Rebecca Leynes, PA-C
Rebecca Leynes, PA-C
4.5 (26)
View Profile
Omar Daabies, PA-C
Omar Daabies, PA-C
4.9 (19)
View Profile
Alex Rodriguez, PA-C
Alex Rodriguez, PA-C
5.0 (47)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Apollo Beach Family Practice, Inc.
    500 Vonderburg Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 654-2445
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Paula Proch?

    Jun 03, 2020
    My son and I saw Paula for many years before we moved from the area. My son is alive today because of her recommendations. He was a perfectly healthy High School athlete and she did his annual sports physical. She said all looked good but felt he should have some additional tests just to be sure because something seemed off. We were told 1 week later he needed surgery to repair a fatal heart condition he had had since birth. 9 years later and he is healthy and fully recovered. No other doctor in 16 years had noticed anything wrong with him, and she is a PA. She listens, is kind and has great instincts. Even small concerns, she takes seriously.
    — Jun 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Paula Proch, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Paula Proch, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Paula Proch to family and friends

    Paula Proch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Paula Proch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Paula Proch, PA.

    About Paula Proch, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710057484
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paula Proch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Paula Proch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paula Proch works at Brandon Area Primary Care in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Paula Proch’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Paula Proch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Proch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paula Proch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paula Proch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Paula Proch, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.