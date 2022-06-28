See All Nurse Practitioners in Rio Rancho, NM
Paula Smith, FNP-C

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
2.1 (7)
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Paula Smith, FNP-C

Paula Smith, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University Of St. Francis, Joliet Il and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.

Paula Smith works at UNM Health Sandoval Regional Medical Center in Rio Rancho, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Paula Smith's Office Locations

    Family Practice Sandoval Regional Medical Center
    3001 Broadmoor Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 994-7397
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unm Hospital
  • Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center

Acne
Allergies
Arthritis
Acne
Allergies
Arthritis

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 28, 2022
    I am a very ill patient and also have cancer all the negative remarks I have heard are really unbelievable! She spends time with me she explains thuro I under stand she is very busy so I leave a message in my chart and she and her staff immediately respond she is also very compassionate and addresses all my needs and is very understanding thank you Paula for all your hard work and understanding! God bless!
    Ella Lobato — Jun 28, 2022
    About Paula Smith, FNP-C

    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1902259708
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of St. Francis, Joliet Il
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
