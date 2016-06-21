Dr. Paulette Cary, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paulette Cary, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paulette Cary, PHD is a Psychologist in Lincoln, NE.
Dr. Cary works at
Locations
1
Pediatrics PC7001 A St Ste 110, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 489-0800
2
Behavioral Pediatric & Family Therapy Program4501 S 70th St Ste 120, Lincoln, NE 68516 Directions (402) 483-1936
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
My 12 year old daughter began struggling with social anxiety and depression when she started middle school. Some of it was related to questioning her sexuality, some was peer related. Dr. Cary was terrific. We have worked with her for 1 1/2 years so far. She has been a great support for my daughter, creating a safe place for her to discuss anything she needs to talk about. As parents we feel that Dr. Cary has really teamed with us and our daughter's school to help her manage her anxiety.
About Dr. Paulette Cary, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1134206923
Dr. Cary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Cary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cary.
