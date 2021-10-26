See All Counselors in Chicago, IL
Paulette Eason-Williams, LCPC

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Paulette Eason-Williams, LCPC is a Counselor in Chicago, IL. 

Paulette Eason-Williams works at Heuristic Healing in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    L. R. Torno Jr. DDS PC
    1222 W 95th St, Chicago, IL 60643 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 238-5555
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2021
    Ms Eason is kind considerate funny extremely smart and very calm and compassionate I love going to therapy because of her even if I have dank insurance she makes me feel like I’m bringing gold to my sessions What else can I say besides she’s the best therapist for us and I thank God every day for bringing her into our lives Thank you ms Eason you make me feel like I am worthy of you and of your time
    Lola Alvarado Morgan — Oct 26, 2021
    About Paulette Eason-Williams, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962415406
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

