See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Cherry Hill, NJ
Paulette Palogruto, APN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Paulette Palogruto, APN

Bariatric Surgery
5.0 (31)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Paulette Palogruto, APN is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. 

Paulette Palogruto works at Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 301, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Surgical Care - Sewell
    400 Medical Center Dr Ste F, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Paulette Palogruto?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Paulette Palogruto, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Paulette Palogruto, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Paulette Palogruto to family and friends

    Paulette Palogruto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Paulette Palogruto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Paulette Palogruto, APN.

    About Paulette Palogruto, APN

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1699165597
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paulette Palogruto, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paulette Palogruto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paulette Palogruto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Paulette Palogruto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paulette Palogruto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paulette Palogruto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paulette Palogruto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.