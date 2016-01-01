Dr. Pauline Gee, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pauline Gee, OD
Overview of Dr. Pauline Gee, OD
Dr. Pauline Gee, OD is an Optometrist in Alexandria, VA.
Dr. Gee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gee's Office Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare6098 FRANCONIA RD, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (571) 303-0327
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gee?
About Dr. Pauline Gee, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1548223795
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gee accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gee works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.