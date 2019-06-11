See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Pauline Heuser, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Pauline Heuser, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Pauline Heuser works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 11, 2019
Pauline and her assistant Krista were so affable and pleasant that I had to come on here to tell everyone how refreshing it was to see someone of her patience and expertise. Thank you
Jim — Jun 11, 2019
About Pauline Heuser, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134548456
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Pauline Heuser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Pauline Heuser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Pauline Heuser works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Pauline Heuser’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Pauline Heuser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pauline Heuser.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pauline Heuser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pauline Heuser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

