Pauline Marth accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Pauline Marth
Overview
Pauline Marth is a Counselor in Columbus, GA.
Locations
- 1 1661 13th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 615-2967
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Pauline is a wonderful counselor. She listens without judgement and offers practical tactics to employ to help with your issues.
About Pauline Marth
- Counseling
- English
- 1265786180
Frequently Asked Questions
Pauline Marth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Pauline Marth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pauline Marth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pauline Marth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Pauline Marth can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.