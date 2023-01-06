See All Counselors in Columbus, GA
Pauline Marth

Counseling
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Pauline Marth is a Counselor in Columbus, GA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1661 13th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 615-2967
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Pauline Marth

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265786180
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pauline Marth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Pauline Marth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pauline Marth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pauline Marth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pauline Marth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

