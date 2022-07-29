See All Nurse Practitioners in Reno, NV
Dr. Pauline Stoltzner, PHD

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pauline Stoltzner, PHD

Dr. Pauline Stoltzner, PHD is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNLV/Nev Sch Med.

Dr. Stoltzner works at Advance Practice Primary Care in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stoltzner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Practice Primary Care
    4773 Caughlin Pkwy, Reno, NV 89519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 683-8239

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Acne
Anxiety
Arthritis
Acne
Anxiety
Arthritis

Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 29, 2022
    Dr. Stoltzner has always taken the time to listen to my concerns and learn my medical history, and then make great suggestions that led to solutions. I was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer while her patient, and if wasn't for her guidance and referrals I don't know what i would have done. She is sharp as a tack, compassionate and never rushes you. I have had a LOT of doctors unfortunately, and she is hands down the BEST that I have ever had.
    Dawn — Jul 29, 2022
    About Dr. Pauline Stoltzner, PHD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205376589
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNLV/Nev Sch Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pauline Stoltzner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoltzner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stoltzner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stoltzner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stoltzner works at Advance Practice Primary Care in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Stoltzner’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoltzner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoltzner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoltzner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoltzner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

