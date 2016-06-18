Paulita Malay, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paulita Malay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Paulita Malay, MS
Overview
Paulita Malay, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Bruno, CA.
Paulita Malay works at
Locations
-
1
Paulita Lasola Malay, Psychotherapist-Life Coach903 Sneath Ln, San Bruno, CA 94066 Directions (650) 871-7717Monday10:15am - 6:00pmTuesday10:15am - 6:00pmWednesday10:15am - 6:00pmThursday10:15am - 6:00pmFriday10:15am - 6:00pmSaturday10:15am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paulita Malay?
I'm a combat army veteran abused by my SFVA employer and Paulita has quite the excellent positive approach enabling and empowering me to improve myself, not giving up and her life coach abilities has given me a great positive guide to progress into a quality living lifestyle into next many years. Thank you and I very much appreciate you!! Mike
About Paulita Malay, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Tagalog
- 1114945359
Frequently Asked Questions
Paulita Malay accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paulita Malay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paulita Malay works at
Paulita Malay speaks Tagalog.
2 patients have reviewed Paulita Malay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paulita Malay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paulita Malay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paulita Malay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.