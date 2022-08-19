Paulla Churchwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Paulla Churchwell, PA-C
Overview
Paulla Churchwell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Paulla Churchwell works at
Locations
North San Antonio Healthcare Associates3338 Oakwell Ct Ste 107, San Antonio, TX 78218 Directions (210) 822-3646
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paulla Churchwell?
She is extremely compassionate and knowledgeable….probably the Best PA I have ever seen. She is also better than most physicians I have been to. I highly recommend her!
About Paulla Churchwell, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1518450923
Frequently Asked Questions
Paulla Churchwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Paulla Churchwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paulla Churchwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paulla Churchwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paulla Churchwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.