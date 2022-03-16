See All Nurse Practitioners in Hollywood, FL
Pavielle Briggs Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Pavielle Briggs

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Pavielle Briggs

Pavielle Briggs is a Nurse Practitioner in Hollywood, FL. 

Pavielle Briggs works at Office Of Psychiatry in Hollywood, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Randi Berkowitz, FNP
Randi Berkowitz, FNP
3.3 (10)
View Profile
Ashley Pardue, ARNP
Ashley Pardue, ARNP
4.7 (19)
View Profile

Pavielle Briggs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alexander Pushka MD PA
    7369 Sheridan St Ste 203, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 983-5330

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Pavielle Briggs?

Mar 16, 2022
Pavielle Briggs was amazing. Explained everything to me. Took the time to listen and was the best experience I’ve had with medical in a while. Very happy she is my provider. Would recommend her to anyone.
— Mar 16, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Pavielle Briggs
How would you rate your experience with Pavielle Briggs?
  • Likelihood of recommending Pavielle Briggs to family and friends

Pavielle Briggs' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Pavielle Briggs

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Pavielle Briggs.

About Pavielle Briggs

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1497179592
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Pavielle Briggs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Pavielle Briggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Pavielle Briggs works at Office Of Psychiatry in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Pavielle Briggs’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Pavielle Briggs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pavielle Briggs.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pavielle Briggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pavielle Briggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Pavielle Briggs?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.