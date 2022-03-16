Pavielle Briggs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Pavielle Briggs
Overview of Pavielle Briggs
Pavielle Briggs is a Nurse Practitioner in Hollywood, FL.
Pavielle Briggs works at
Pavielle Briggs' Office Locations
-
1
Alexander Pushka MD PA7369 Sheridan St Ste 203, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 983-5330
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pavielle Briggs?
Pavielle Briggs was amazing. Explained everything to me. Took the time to listen and was the best experience I’ve had with medical in a while. Very happy she is my provider. Would recommend her to anyone.
About Pavielle Briggs
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497179592
Frequently Asked Questions
Pavielle Briggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pavielle Briggs works at
3 patients have reviewed Pavielle Briggs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pavielle Briggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pavielle Briggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pavielle Briggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.