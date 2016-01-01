Payal Patel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Payal Patel, PA-C
Overview of Payal Patel, PA-C
Payal Patel, PA-C is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Payal Patel's Office Locations
1
Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group2201 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
2
Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group435 Hurffville Cross Keys Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
3
Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group18 E Laurel Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Payal Patel, PA-C
- Hospital Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1891398442
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
