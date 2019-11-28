Payal Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Payal Sharma, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Payal Sharma, NP
Payal Sharma, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Payal Sharma works at
Payal Sharma's Office Locations
-
1
Wcmc Lymphoma Myeloma520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-8462
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Payal Sharma?
great experience, very educated, smart, thorough, polite and comprehensive
About Payal Sharma, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104161140
Frequently Asked Questions
Payal Sharma accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Payal Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Payal Sharma works at
6 patients have reviewed Payal Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Payal Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Payal Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Payal Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.