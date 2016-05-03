See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, NC
Pedrina Salinas, ANP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Pedrina Salinas, ANP

Pedrina Salinas, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Pedrina Salinas works at Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Pedrina Salinas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine - Wilmington
    1090 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-5026
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 03, 2016
    Nurse Practicioner Salinas was very good at putting me at ease immediately. Her sense of humor really helped me to relax and give her all the information she needed to complete my workup before seeing the neurosurgeon. Would recommend her to anyone needing these types of services.
    Mike W in Wilmington, NC — May 03, 2016
    Photo: Pedrina Salinas, ANP
    About Pedrina Salinas, ANP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1477857746
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pedrina Salinas, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pedrina Salinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Pedrina Salinas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Pedrina Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pedrina Salinas works at Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Pedrina Salinas’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Pedrina Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pedrina Salinas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pedrina Salinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pedrina Salinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

