Dr. Peggy Muench, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peggy Muench, PHD is a Psychologist in Orem, UT.
Locations
Dr. Peggy Ann Muench PHD313 E 1200 S Ste 104, Orem, UT 84058 Directions (801) 234-0613
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Muench provided the necessary information for me to understand my situation. She provided compassion and caring. She was informative and professional. I have recommended Dr Muench to family and friends.
About Dr. Peggy Muench, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1649491515
Dr. Muench accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muench has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Muench. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muench.
