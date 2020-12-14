Dr. Peggy Murphy, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peggy Murphy, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peggy Murphy, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from American School Of Professional Psychology Hawaii.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1451 S King St Ste 508, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 348-0095
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
Outstanding, caring provider.
About Dr. Peggy Murphy, PSY.D
- Neuropsychology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1295714913
Education & Certifications
- Care
- Child and Adolescent Resources In Education
- American School Of Professional Psychology Hawaii
- Chaminade University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.