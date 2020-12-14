See All Neuropsychologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Peggy Murphy, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peggy Murphy, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from American School Of Professional Psychology Hawaii.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1451 S King St Ste 508, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 348-0095

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 14, 2020
    Outstanding, caring provider.
    Niurka V Abril Avila — Dec 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peggy Murphy, PSY.D

    • Neuropsychology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295714913
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Care
    Internship
    • Child and Adolescent Resources In Education
    Medical Education
    • American School Of Professional Psychology Hawaii
    Undergraduate School
    • Chaminade University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peggy Murphy, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

