Peggy Smith, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.6 (14)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Peggy Smith, ARNP

Peggy Smith, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Peggy Smith works at Multicare Health System in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Peggy Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Multicare Tacoma Lutheran Clinic
    1301 N Highlands Pkwy Apt 101, Tacoma, WA 98406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 792-6002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 17, 2019
    My doctor of 25 years retired and I have been frustrated trying to find a new general health provider. So glad I found Peggy Smith! She is patient and thorough and so easy to talk to. (She is new to the office which recently changed hands and has been through some growing pain transitions but they are working is all out.) As a frustrated senior with some health issues, I cannot express how much I appreciate her!
    R.C. in University Place, WA — May 17, 2019
    Photo: Peggy Smith, ARNP
    About Peggy Smith, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467504084
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Peggy Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Peggy Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Peggy Smith works at Multicare Health System in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Peggy Smith’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Peggy Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peggy Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peggy Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peggy Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

