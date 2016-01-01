Peggy Watson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Peggy Watson, CRNP
Overview of Peggy Watson, CRNP
Peggy Watson, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Peggy Watson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Peggy Watson's Office Locations
-
1
Cooper Green Mercy Hospital1515 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 930-3245
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Peggy Watson?
About Peggy Watson, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023426244
Frequently Asked Questions
Peggy Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Peggy Watson works at
Peggy Watson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Peggy Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peggy Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peggy Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.