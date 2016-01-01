Dr. Pei-Chen Hsu, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pei-Chen Hsu, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pei-Chen Hsu, PHD is a Psychologist in Florham Park, NJ. They graduated from Michigan State University (East Lansing) and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Hsu works at
Locations
Liver Center Florham Park222 Columbia Tpke Bldg 1, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (862) 212-2486
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pei-Chen Hsu, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1073778155
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE
- Michigan State University (East Lansing)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hsu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hsu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.