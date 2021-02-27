Penelope Chui accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Penelope Chui, LMFT
Penelope Chui, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA.
- 1 6130 Freeport Blvd Ste 200B, Sacramento, CA 95822 Directions (916) 709-7872
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Penelope helps me in my healing journey and self understanding. She provides good tools that i can apply in everyday life. She listens attentively to me and reflect with me so that I can have better understanding of my issues.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Chinese
- 1801806468
Penelope Chui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Penelope Chui speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Penelope Chui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Penelope Chui.
