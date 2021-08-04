Dr. Norton accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penelope Norton, PHD
Dr. Penelope Norton, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Ormond Beach, FL.
Penelope L. Norton Phd555 W Granada Blvd Ste E3, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 676-5420
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
She was wonderful to work with. Listens and gives great advice. She really cares for you.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Norton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Norton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.