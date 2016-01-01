Penny Bennett, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Penny Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Penny Bennett, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview of Penny Bennett, PT
Penny Bennett, PT is a Physical Therapist in Esko, MN.
Penny Bennett works at
Penny Bennett's Office Locations
-
1
Esko Fitness Center/Esko Physical Therapy2 E Highway 61, Esko, MN 55733 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Penny Bennett?
About Penny Bennett, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1932276623
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Penny Bennett accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Penny Bennett using Healthline FindCare.
Penny Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Penny Bennett works at
Penny Bennett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Penny Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Penny Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Penny Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.