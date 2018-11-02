Penny Placke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Penny Placke, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Penny Placke, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lincoln, NE.
Penny Placke works at
Locations
1
Lincoln Family Wellness PC1101 S 70th St Ste 101, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 488-1400
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent
About Penny Placke, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1710054937
Frequently Asked Questions
Penny Placke accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Penny Placke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Penny Placke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Penny Placke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Penny Placke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Penny Placke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.