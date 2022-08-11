See All Clinical Psychologists in Chester, VA
Clinical Psychology
Dr. Penny Sprecher, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chester, VA. They completed their residency with Chesterfield Community Services Board

Dr. Sprecher works at Family Connections Counseling Services in Chester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Shama Begum Saiyed MD PC
    12801 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 400, Chester, VA 23831

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety Attack
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety Attack
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Aug 11, 2022
    We were able to get the answers we needed from the evaluation. Office staff was warm and courteous. Thank you for a positive experience !
    — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. Penny Sprecher, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366475634
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Chesterfield Community Services Board
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Penny Sprecher, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprecher is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Sprecher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Sprecher works at Family Connections Counseling Services in Chester, VA. View the full address on Dr. Sprecher's profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprecher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprecher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprecher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprecher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

