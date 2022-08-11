Dr. Penny Sprecher, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprecher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Penny Sprecher, PHD
Overview
Dr. Penny Sprecher, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chester, VA. They completed their residency with Chesterfield Community Services Board
Locations
Shama Begum Saiyed MD PC12801 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 400, Chester, VA 23831 Directions (804) 768-0295
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We were able to get the answers we needed from the evaluation. Office staff was warm and courteous. Thank you for a positive experience !
About Dr. Penny Sprecher, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chesterfield Community Services Board
