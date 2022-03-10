See All Counselors in Lakewood, WA
Penny Tanner, ARNP

Counseling
2.5 (40)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Penny Tanner, ARNP is a Counselor in Lakewood, WA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7424 Bridgeport Way W Ste 302, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 581-6106
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Mar 10, 2022
    I saw Dr. Tanner after I had been regularly seeing a therapist and on medications for depression and anxiety but was feeling like I needed more help. My first visit with Dr. Tanner I didn't receive a "warm and fuzzy" feeling. However, I reflected on her advice and realized that she was able to tell me what I needed to hear (not what I wanted to hear). I followed her recommendations after some deep reflection. Dr. Tanner was spot on with the help I needed. She said that I "got brave" and was able to give me options and discuss a plan that is working for me! There is no judgement on my thoughts or feelings and I always come away feeling like I'm in control of my treatment. I've recommended her to my husband who will be seeing her soon also. (She was very kind in confirming my comfort with this.) Dr. Tanner is a straight shooter, direct and honest in her approach, I appreciate her expertise in my mental health journey and her office staff are always lovely to talk with.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Penny Tanner, ARNP
    About Penny Tanner, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922156645
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Penny Tanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed Penny Tanner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Penny Tanner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Penny Tanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Penny Tanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

