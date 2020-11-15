Dr. Weiser accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penny Weiser, PHD
Overview
Dr. Penny Weiser, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chula Vista, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 815 Third Ave Ste 107, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 615-9982
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiser?
Professional and helpful. Easy to talk to and very knowledgeable. She's been my favorite therapist. Definitely recommended.
About Dr. Penny Weiser, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1518180330
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.