Percy Lynchard III, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Percy Lynchard III, ARNP

Percy Lynchard III, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Percy Lynchard III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4001 Harrison Ave NW Ste 101, Olympia, WA 98502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 704-2362
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • LifeWise
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 08, 2022
    I'm not sure what happened during the other reviewer's visit that caused them to say he was curt, rude, and unprofessional, but Percy always tries everything he can to help his patients. I have a lot of random, weird health issues/symptoms, and he has always thought outside the box to try and find the cause and a potential resolution. When I've suggested we try certain things, he's always open to it. He is very honest, open, and to the point, so I can understand if he tells you the honest truth (a truth you may not want to hear), that could upset some people, but in medicine you shouldn't sugar coat things simply to make the patient happy. You have to do what's in their best interest. I could never see him simply refusing to come up with some sort of aid/suggestion. Depending on the source of your pain, possibly a referral to a specialist. That's what he's always done for me. He treats my husband as well, and I'd always trust him with our care.
    Mel — Dec 08, 2022
    About Percy Lynchard III, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881108553
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Percy Lynchard III, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Percy Lynchard III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Percy Lynchard III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Percy Lynchard III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Percy Lynchard III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Percy Lynchard III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Percy Lynchard III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

