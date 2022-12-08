Percy Lynchard III, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Percy Lynchard III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Percy Lynchard III, ARNP
Overview of Percy Lynchard III, ARNP
Percy Lynchard III, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Percy Lynchard III's Office Locations
- 1 4001 Harrison Ave NW Ste 101, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 704-2362
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- LifeWise
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I'm not sure what happened during the other reviewer's visit that caused them to say he was curt, rude, and unprofessional, but Percy always tries everything he can to help his patients. I have a lot of random, weird health issues/symptoms, and he has always thought outside the box to try and find the cause and a potential resolution. When I've suggested we try certain things, he's always open to it. He is very honest, open, and to the point, so I can understand if he tells you the honest truth (a truth you may not want to hear), that could upset some people, but in medicine you shouldn't sugar coat things simply to make the patient happy. You have to do what's in their best interest. I could never see him simply refusing to come up with some sort of aid/suggestion. Depending on the source of your pain, possibly a referral to a specialist. That's what he's always done for me. He treats my husband as well, and I'd always trust him with our care.
About Percy Lynchard III, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881108553
