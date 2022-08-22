Dr. Castellano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry Castellano, OD
Overview of Dr. Perry Castellano, OD
Dr. Perry Castellano, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, NC.
Dr. Castellano works at
Dr. Castellano's Office Locations
Costco Pharmacy #6355351 Gingerwood Dr, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 392-5707
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Castellano is unquestionably the best optometrist you can find in Wilmington. He is very pleasant and professional, but most importantly he is obsessed with the health of my eyes. He keeps extensive digital records which he compares at each visit to determine if there have been any changes to my eyes. He takes the time with me to ensure my eyesight is corrected properly, and I will never use anyone else to care for my eyesight.
About Dr. Perry Castellano, OD
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Castellano accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castellano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castellano works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castellano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castellano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.