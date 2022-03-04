Dr. Perry Marchioni, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marchioni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Marchioni, PHD
Overview
Dr. Perry Marchioni, PHD is a Psychologist in Midland, TX.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1705 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 684-4540
Ratings & Reviews
Although Dr. Marchioni possesses the highest level of professionalism and expertise in his field, he, nevertheless, is relatable with a gentle and relaxed demeanor. His empathetic ear is truly comforting. Moreover, I find his profound insights with regards to traumatic situations especially helpful in reaching long-term solutions. I truly believe Dr. Marchioni is a gifted psychologist and would be of great benefit to anyone who is seeking professional help.
About Dr. Perry Marchioni, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1710080833
