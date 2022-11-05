Dr. Perry Meltzer, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Meltzer, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Perry Meltzer, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Meltzer works at
Locations
Perry Meltzer, PsyD444 Community Dr Ste 306, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 365-6533
Manhattan Mind Health & Wellness57 W 57th St Ste 1703, New York, NY 10019 Directions (914) 649-3071
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meltzer has been instrumental in my journey to increased gratitude and being less judgmental of myself. He helped me repair my relationship with myself which has improved many of the relationships in my life. I am very appreciative of the work Dr. Meltzer helped me to do.
About Dr. Perry Meltzer, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1457603250
Education & Certifications
- Center For Cognitive and Dialectical Behavior Therapy
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Meltzer works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Meltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
