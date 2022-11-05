See All Psychologists in Manhasset, NY
Dr. Perry Meltzer, PSY.D

Psychology
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Perry Meltzer, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Meltzer works at Perry Meltzer, PsyD in Manhasset, NY with other offices in New York, NY.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perry Meltzer, PsyD
    444 Community Dr Ste 306, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 365-6533
  2. 2
    Manhattan Mind Health & Wellness
    57 W 57th St Ste 1703, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 649-3071

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 05, 2022
Dr. Meltzer has been instrumental in my journey to increased gratitude and being less judgmental of myself. He helped me repair my relationship with myself which has improved many of the relationships in my life. I am very appreciative of the work Dr. Meltzer helped me to do.
Mike — Nov 05, 2022
About Dr. Perry Meltzer, PSY.D

Specialties
  • Psychology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1457603250
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Center For Cognitive and Dialectical Behavior Therapy
Internship
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Medical Education
  • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Undergraduate School
  • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
