Perry Olson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Perry Olson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Detroit, MI. 

Perry Olson works at STOUT CLINIC in Detroit, MI.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stout Family Medicine PC
    20400 W WARREN AVE, Detroit, MI 48228 (313) 271-0500
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    May 05, 2017
    Dr. Perry Olson AKA dr. Perry have been my doctor for 18 years no matter where I move from I still go to him he listens to you hey make sure you understand the treatment that you have been given. The office also call you if there something that came up and they need to speak to you. So he is a very personal person as well as the staff
    Rita Skeen in Taylor, MI — May 05, 2017
    About Perry Olson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104847847
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Perry Olson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Perry Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    3 patients have reviewed Perry Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Perry Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Perry Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

