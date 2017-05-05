Perry Olson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Perry Olson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Perry Olson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Detroit, MI.
Stout Family Medicine PC20400 W WARREN AVE, Detroit, MI 48228 Directions (313) 271-0500
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Perry Olson AKA dr. Perry have been my doctor for 18 years no matter where I move from I still go to him he listens to you hey make sure you understand the treatment that you have been given. The office also call you if there something that came up and they need to speak to you. So he is a very personal person as well as the staff
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Perry Olson accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Perry Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Perry Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Perry Olson.
