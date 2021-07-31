Dr. Perry Passaro, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Passaro, PHD
Dr. Perry Passaro, PHD is a Psychologist in Newport Beach, CA.
Dr. Passaro works at
Jlm Psychological Services Inc.1500 Quail St Ste 250, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 222-2848
Dr. Passaro was instrumental in the diagnosis and treatment of our son. From the very beginning of our interactions, I was glad we pursued diagnosis and treatment options through his office. I unequivocally recommend him to any parents I encounter that are researching similar services for their children.
Dr. Passaro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Passaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Passaro works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Passaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Passaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Passaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Passaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.