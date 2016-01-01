See All Nurse Practitioners in Warwick, RI
Peter Ameck, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Peter Ameck, NP

Peter Ameck, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Warwick, RI. 

Peter Ameck works at SKIN MEDICINE USA in Warwick, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Peter Ameck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Medicine Usa
    43 Jefferson Blvd Ste 2, Warwick, RI 02888 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 941-2830
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    About Peter Ameck, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679622989
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Peter Ameck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Peter Ameck works at SKIN MEDICINE USA in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Peter Ameck’s profile.

    Peter Ameck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Ameck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Ameck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Ameck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

