Dr. Birkeland accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Birkeland, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Birkeland, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rockford, MI.
Dr. Birkeland works at
Locations
Rockford Psychological Services16 N Monroe St, Rockford, MI 49341 Directions (616) 866-4830
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Birkeland has provided services for our church organization for several years. We have been very impressed with the quality and professionalism of his work. We have great confidence in his abilities and expect to continue utilizing him.
About Dr. Peter Birkeland, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1245331149
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birkeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birkeland works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Birkeland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birkeland.
