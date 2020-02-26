See All Nurse Practitioners in Avon, CT
Peter Bourque, APRN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Peter Bourque, APRN

Peter Bourque, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Avon, CT. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Peter Bourque's Office Locations

  1. 1
    40 Avon Meadow Ln, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 990-9870
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Peter Bourque, APRN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972853299
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Peter Bourque, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Peter Bourque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Peter Bourque has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Peter Bourque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Peter Bourque. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Bourque.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Bourque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Bourque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

