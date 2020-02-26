Peter Bourque, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Peter Bourque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Peter Bourque, APRN
Overview of Peter Bourque, APRN
Peter Bourque, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Avon, CT.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Peter Bourque's Office Locations
- 1 40 Avon Meadow Ln, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 990-9870
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Peter Bourque?
AWESOME DOCTOR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WILL USE HIM AS LONG AS HE IS PRACTICING!
About Peter Bourque, APRN
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972853299
Frequently Asked Questions
Peter Bourque has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Peter Bourque accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Peter Bourque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Peter Bourque. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Bourque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Bourque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Bourque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.